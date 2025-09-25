Delhi BMW Crash Case: Delhi Police Submit CCTV Footage In Court, Accused Says It Contradicts FIR

New Delhi: In a major development in the high-profile BMW crash case, the CCTV footage of the incident was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday. This comes after repeated delays in its disclosure, with the defence arguing that the footage tells a different story than what was stated in the FIR. According to the counsel of the accused, Gaganpreet Kaur, the footage shows there was not a single moment when the motorcycle was ahead of the BMW, claiming the collision was sideways rather than from behind, as alleged in the FIR. The defence argued that this indicated both vehicles were at equal speed, and further pointed out that the biker went on to collide with a bus after the crash.

The prosecution countered that the accident was clearly due to the accused’s fault, which it said could be seen in the same footage. It also argued that the accused attempted to shield themselves from legal consequences by shifting the injured to a nursing home instead of a hospital, stressing that accident victims should not be taken to such facilities. Producing the registration certificate, the prosecution said the centre was only authorised as a nursing home, not a full-fledged hospital.

On speed, prosecutors said the degree of the dent on the BMW indicated a velocity well above the 50 kmph permissible limit.

Defence lawyers, however, maintained that the nursing home had ICU permissions and insisted a bystander cannot be expected to assess hospital classifications in an emergency. “At no point was there any intent to flee,” the counsel said.

Both sides also cited rulings from superior courts to back their positions. With all documents now submitted, and arguments concluded, the magistrate reserved the order for Saturday, September 27.

On September 14, a BMW car, driven by Gaganpreet Kaur, had claimed the life of senior finance ministry official Navjot Singh (57) and left his wife, Sandeep Kaur (50), critically injured in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan.