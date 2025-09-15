Dhaula Kuan Accident Case: Accused Woman Driver of BMW That Killed Finance Ministry Official Arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested Gaganpreet, the accused in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case, which killed finance ministry official Navjot Singh and critically injured his wife.

Police took the accused woman driver of the BMW into custody after she was discharged from Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, Delhi.

Kaur, aged 38 years, is a resident of Gurugram, Haryana.

Gaganpreet Makkad was arrested during the investigation. She stated that she, along with her husband, 2 kids (6-year-old daughter, 4-year-old son) and maid were going from Gurugram to her house, Delhi police said, reported ANI. During further interrogation, she could not recall the cause of the accident. She stated that the public took her out of the vehicle. She saw the deceased and injured on the road. In the meantime, the driver of the Portar Van Gulfam stopped the van. He stated that the public got the deceased and his wife in the car. Later, a lady came into the front seat and asked him to go to the Hospital in Azadpur.

As per a report in ANI, the Delhi police said that when Gaganpreet was asked why she did not take the victims to the nearby hospital, she stated that she was in panic and she knew only this Hospital as her kids were admitted there during covid.

The accused used to assist her husband in the business of cloth-based horse saddles.

The blood sample report with regard to allegations of intoxication is awaited, said police.

About the BMW Accident Case

Earlier, on Sunday, a fatal accident took place on Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan, leaving one person dead and another injured after a BMW car hit a motorcycle, as per the Delhi police.

The police said that the deceased, Navjot Singh, who worked in the Ministry of Finance and lived in Hari Nagar, was riding with his wife on the motorcycle when the collision happened. Further, the bike-borne couple hit a bus on their left.

What Did Police Say About The Accused's Arrest?

Regarding the arrest of Gaganpreet, South West Delhi Additional DCP Abhimanyu Poswal, said, " The main accused, Gaganpreet, has been arrested. She will be produced before the court after her medical check-up... We have investigated why the accident took place... We also asked her why she took him (the victim) to the hospital 20 km away. She said that it was the only hospital that treated them during COVID. When she recovered from the shock, she saw that her daughter was bleeding and her husband was injured. She did not think much and asked the taxi driver to go to the GTB Nagar hospital for first aid."

"Gaganpreet is from Gurugram and is in her husband's business. We are waiting for the toxicology report to find the drunk and drive angle... Regarding the tampering of the evidence, she should have informed the police and taken the victim to the nearest hospital. Something may have happened after which she took him to a hospital 20 km away. Navjot Singh's wife is stable and under treatment, and she has already been treated twice... Ganagpreet's husband also has head injuries and is admitted to the hospital. CCTV will be checked to verify the overspeeding angle... We have interrogated her. She claims she has no idea how the accident occurred. She says that they were on their way to Gurugram and the accident took place after a sudden impact, resulting in the accident," the police said.

Statement of Deceased's Son

Regarding the incident, the son of the deceased, Navnoor Singh said, "I had just come from a friend's house when I got a message from my mother that she was going to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, but she did not pick up my call... I got a call from a family friend who told me about the accident and that my parents are admitted in New Life Hospital in GTB Nagar... The accident happened around 1 or 1:30 pm, a girl driving a BMW hit my parents' motorcycle. There was definitely something wrong, but they were taken to a hospital 20 km away which had no facilities... My father was declared dead in the hospital, but people there said that death instantly after an accident is very rare... There are many superspeciality hospitals near Dhaula Kuan and AIIMS too, if they had been sent there, he could have been saved."

Statements of Eyewitnesses and Police on the Accident

According to the police, eyewitnesses stated that a lady was driving the BMW car at the time it collided with the motorcycle. After the accident, the woman and her husband took a taxi and rushed the injured to a hospital.

Later, the hospital informed the police that one person had died and another was injured.

The police seized both vehicles, and the crime team has examined the accident site. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to investigate.

