Terror Doctor Umar Nabi Hid In Nuh House For 10 Days Before Deadly Red Fort Blast, Left With Explosives In i20 Car | Image: Republic

Nuh: In a fresh development in the Delhi Red Fort blast case, it has been revealed that the bomber was hiding at a rented house in Haryana's Nuh shortly before the deadly explosion killed 12 people and left several others injured on November 10.

Dr. Umar was hiding in the Hidayat Colony of Nuh. Just before the Delhi bomb blast, he stayed in his rented room in the colony for 10 days.

The house belongs to a woman on the Delhi-Alwar Road. Investigations have revealed that a man named Shoaib was supposed to provide this room for Umar. Shoaib's sister-in-law is said to be the owner of this house. Shoaib is a university electrician who is currently in the police custody. The man is associated with the Al Falah University, which is under the scanner in connection with the blast case.

Colony where Dr Umar Nabi hid before the Delhi blast | Image: Republic

Police sources have claimed that on November 10 (the day of the blast), Umar left the rented house, carrying explosive material in his Hyundai i20 car.

Dr. Umar's car was captured on camera in Nuh while entering the Hidayat Colony. However, the route he took is not yet known by the agencies.

Dr. Umar was an assistant professor of medicine at Faridabad-based Al Falah University. A CCTV footage showed his car entering the university campus on October 29 and leaving the premises on October 30 at 2:41 pm. He fled the campus following the arrest of his colleague, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on October 30.

Meanwhile, a new CCTV footage of an i20 car shows the vehicle moving towards a toll booth from Nuh. A man was also seen getting out of the car.

New CCTV footage of an i20 car in Nuh | Image: Republic

Al Falah University Under Scanner

The Faridabad-based university is under the police scanner after the 10/11 blast. Few doctors of the university are suspected of being involved in conspiring for the terror attack in one of the busiest areas of the national capital.

Investigations for the Faridabad terror module is still ongoing at the university. It is reported that building No. 17 of Al-Falah University in Faridabad was the meeting point for ‘Doctor Terrorists’. Another room, belonging to a doctor named Muzammil, was allegedly used to mix chemicals and prepare explosives using ammonium nitrate and oxide.

On the other hand, the university has distanced itself from the terror module.

Red Fort Reopened After 6 Days

The Red Fort reopened today (Sunday), six days after the deadly blast rocked the busy area near the iconic monument. All the gates of the Lal Qila Metro Station, where the tremors of the blast was felt, have also been reopened.

Th metro station had been shut after the blast for security reasons.