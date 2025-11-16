Updated 16 November 2025 at 12:08 IST
New CCTV Footage Shows i20 Car Used In Delhi Blast Entering And Leaving Al Falah University In October
A new CCTV footage from the Al Falah University has revealed that the car used in the Delhi Red Fort blast was parked inside the university campus till October 30. Investigation in the Faridabad terror module is ongoing.
Faridabad: A fresh CCTV footage has emerged in the Delhi blast case, showing the Hyundai i20 car used in the explosion parked at the Al Falah University campus in October. The CCTV footage has been obtained from the Faridabad-based university, which is under the scanner of the Delhi and the Faridabad Crime Branch.
The car, which was being driven by bomber Dr. Umar Nabi when it exploded in Delhi on November 10, was seen entering the university campus on October 29.
The car was seen leaving the campus on October 30 at 2:41 pm.
The Delhi blast took place few days after the car left the university. The explosion, which took place near the busy area of Red Fort and Chandni Chowk, claimed the lives of 12 people and left several others injured.
Al Falah University Under Scanner
Dr. Umar Nabi was an assistant professor at the Al Falah University, which was established under the Haryana Private Universities Act.
Following the explosion, several doctors from the university have been detained by police. According to sources on Sunday, two more individuals named Rizwan and Shoaib have been arrested.
A team of the Faridabad Crime Branch arrived at the Al Falah University on Sunday morning as investigation into the ‘white-collar’ terror module continues.
FIRs Against AL Falah University
The Delhi Crime Branch has filed two separate FIRs against Al Falah University, one for cheating and the other under sections of forgery. The Delhi Police has also issued a notice to the university and requested certain documents from them. It is alleged that the university made false accreditation claims.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 16 November 2025 at 11:57 IST