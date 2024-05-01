Advertisement

New Delhi: A Bhubaneswar-Delhi Vistara flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Bhubaneswar International Airport shortly after takeoff on Wednesday. The decision to land was prompted by damage to the aircraft's windshield, believed to have been caused by a hailstorm that swept through various parts of Odisha.

Reports indicate that minutes after departure, the windshield of the aircraft developed a crack, possibly due to the impact of hailstones.

Bhubaneswar Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan confirmed the incident, noting that besides the windshield, other parts of the aircraft's structure were also affected.

"The flight had departed from Bhubaneswar at around 1:45 pm, and after approximately 10 minutes, the aircraft requested priority assistance to land back. The windshield sustained a crack, along with some structural damage," stated Pradhan, as reported by media outlets.

No injuries were reported among passengers or crew members.