Delhi Braces for Intense Heatwave as IMD Warns Temperature Could Reach 45°C; Severe Heat Conditions Likely Across North India

Delhi is likely to witness an intense spell of heat over the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heatwave conditions and temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius next week. According to the weather department, a prolonged heatwave is expected to begin from Monday, with maximum temperatures in the national capital likely to remain between 43°C and 45°C till May 20.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 43°C to 45°C and 25°C to 27°C, respectively,” the IMD said in its forecast for Monday (May 18). The weather department has not issued a colour-coded alert yet. However, it has predicted strong surface winds during the day, with speeds reaching 20-30 kmph and gusts up to 40 kmph at times.

An IMD official said, “Maximum temperatures over Delhi are expected to remain above normal during the coming days, and heatwave conditions are likely to develop from May 18.” Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8°C on Saturday, which was 0.4°C above normal, while the minimum settled at 24.8°C, 1.7°C below normal. On Sunday too, the city recorded temperatures above 40°C.

Heatwave Conditions Across North and Central India

The IMD has also forecast heatwave conditions across several northern states and Union territories, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Temperatures across the country are expected to rise gradually by 3-5°C till May 20. The weather department said heatwave conditions are likely over isolated parts of Rajasthan between May 17 and May 23, while Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi may experience similar conditions from May 18 to May 23.

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Severe heatwave conditions are also expected over isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh between May 19 and May 23. “Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets likely to prevail over Telangana during 17th -21st May,” the IMD stated, while also forecasting similar weather over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

The weather department further said heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and the Konkan & Goa region till May 22.

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Hot and humid weather is also expected to persist across several parts of north and central India during this period.

Temperatures Expected to Rise Further

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures over the Western Himalayan region may rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Temperatures across the plains of northwest India are also expected to increase, making weather conditions hotter across most parts of the country. In Delhi, the IMD has forecast a further rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next three days.

For Sunday, the national capital is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with chances of thundery development during the afternoon and evening. Surface winds of 20-30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph, are also expected during the day. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to remain around 44°C, while clear skies in the coming days could push temperatures close to 45°C next week.

Rainfall and Thunderstorms Predicted in Several States

Even as heatwave conditions intensify in many regions, the IMD has also forecast rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of the country. Northeastern states including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. In southern India, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to witness light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.