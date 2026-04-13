7 Dead, Several Injured After Speeding Truck Rams Over Roadside Pilgrims in Gujarat's Surendranagar

Surendarnagar: A horrific road accident claimed the lives of seven individuals and left several others battling injuries in the early hours of Monday morning.

The tragedy came to light when a speeding truck lost control and ran over a group of people situated on the roadside in Gujarat's Surendranagar district.

The Midnight Horror

The incident occurred on Monday, a time when visibility is often low and traffic, though sparse, tends to move at higher speeds.

According to preliminary reports from the local police, the victims were positioned along the roadside when the heavy vehicle drifted off the main carriage-way.

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While seven persons were confirmed dead at the scene, several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The screeching of tyres and the crash alerted locals, who were the first to reach the site and offer assistance before emergency services arrived.

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Emergency Response

Upon receiving the alert, a team from the local police station rushed to the spot to coordinate rescue efforts.

The injured were immediately transported to the nearest government hospital for medical treatment.

Medical officials have indicated that some of the survivors are in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could potentially climb.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Police are currently working to identify all the victims and notify their families.

Investigation Underway

The truck driver reportedly fled the scene after the collision, leaving the vehicle behind. Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the driver and have seized the truck for forensic examination.

Residents have frequently raised concerns about inadequate lighting and barriers in high-risk zones where pedestrians and travellers often rest.

As the investigation continues, traffic on the affected stretch has been regulated to prevent further congestion.