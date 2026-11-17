New Delhi: At least two people, including a child, were killed after a two-storey residential building collapsed in east Delhi's Shahdara district on Tuesday morning. Several others are feared trapped under the debris, as rescue operations continue at the site.

The incident was reported from the Jwala Nagar area of Vivek Vihar, with emergency services receiving information about the collapse at around 10 am. The Delhi Fire Services received a distress call at approximately 10:13 am, following which fire tenders, police personnel and ambulance services were rushed to the spot.

According to reports, the two deceased include a child and a 35-year-old man identified as Pintu. Both were among the tenants living in the residential building when the structure collapsed. The exact age of the child has not been consistently reported.

Initial reports suggested that around six people were trapped under the debris. Rescue personnel are searching through the rubble for survivors.

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The narrow lanes in the Jwala Nagar locality have reportedly made it difficult for emergency personnel to access the collapse site and carry out rescue operations. Local residents have also joined the teams in removing debris and assisting in the rescue efforts.

Building Was 40-50 Years Old

North MCD Chairman Pankaj Luthra said the building was approximately 40 to 50 years old. He also confirmed the death of an infant in the incident.

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Speaking about the circumstances surrounding the collapse, BJP councillor Pankaj Luthra alleged that illegal construction and encroachment could have contributed to the incident. He claimed that the land on which the building stood belonged to the Railways and had been encroached upon over several decades.

According to Luthra, people had been occupying the railway land for the past five to six decades and putting up unauthorised structures.

However, the exact cause of the building collapse has not yet been established. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

The rescue operation remains underway, with authorities continuing efforts to locate anyone who may still be trapped beneath the debris.