Delhi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 4 In Seemapuri As Rescue Ops Continue

New Delhi: One more body was recovered from the debris of a four-storey residential building that collapsed near Idgah Machhli Mandi in Delhi's New Seemapuri area on Thursday morning, raising the death toll to four. Rescue operations continue at the incident site.

This comes after three people, including two children, were declared dead and eight others injured in the building collapse. The eight injured persons were rescued and shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Tahirpur, for further medical treatment. They have been identified as Momin Mirja (56), a three-year-old boy, Abdul Rehman (28), Devruddin (28), Salma (50), Chote (34), Sakina (35) and Samad (30).

Of the deceased reported earlier, one was a girl aged around 12 years, whose identity is yet to be ascertained. Another deceased was identified as Gulafsa, 21, who was approximately four months pregnant. The identity and details of the third deceased child were yet to be ascertained.

Rescue machinery has been deployed at the site to assist in the operation. Ambulances, Delhi Fire Service personnel, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials and personnel from other agencies are present at the spot.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara Rajendra Prasad Meena said the collapsed structure was a four-storey building and that the rescue operation was underway. "We received information at 3:40 PM. This is a four-storey building, which is 25 square yards in area. So far, 7 people have been rescued. They are out of danger. The rescue operation is ongoing... All agencies are present at the scene; ambulances and Delhi Fire Service staff are deployed. MCD officials, DM, and everyone are present at the scene," Meena said.

Senior Fire Officer Manish Kumar said some people were believed to be trapped underneath the debris and that rescue teams were working at the site. "Our control room received information at 3:30 PM... It is being said that some people are trapped underneath. Rescue operations are ongoing," he added.

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North East DM Ajay Kumar said the four-storey building collapsed at around 3:15 PM and that there could still be people trapped under the debris. "Around 3:15 PM, a four-story building located right at the corner collapsed. It covered an area of approximately 22 to 25 square yards. Witnesses present at the scene reported that the adjacent building was undergoing demolition work—possibly using machinery that caused vibrations—which impacted this building, causing it to collapse. There were about seven or eight people inside the building at the time... Rescue operations are currently underway. We have deployed machinery and personnel from the NDRF, DDMA, and MCD, along with other agencies. So far, we have rescued eight injured individuals and admitted them to the hospitals. One woman was declared dead on arrival... There may still be two to three people trapped inside..." Ajay Kumar said.

The incident comes a month after a building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan area on September 6, in which seven people lost their lives. Rescue operations are continuing at the Seemapuri site as multiple agencies work to locate and evacuate people who may still be trapped under the debris.

According to the CMO, rescue and relief operations are underway at the site of the tragic building collapse in Seemapuri. Teams of Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, CATS and NDRF were immediately deployed at the site. Every effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped under the debris and provide prompt medical care to the injured.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed all concerned agencies and officers to maintain close coordination, expedite rescue efforts and ensure all necessary assistance and care for those affected. "The situation is being continuously monitored," she said.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also said relief and rescue operations were underway following the building collapse incident in Seemapuri.

In a post on X, Sirsa said teams from the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, CATS and NDRF were engaged in rescue operations at the site. He said continuous efforts were being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

He added that, acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the administration was closely monitoring the situation and making efforts to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.