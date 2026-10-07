Months After Satya Niketan Tragedy, 5-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Seemapuri; Several Feared Trapped
A building collapsed in Delhi’s Seemapuri area on Wednesday afternoon, leaving several people feared trapped under the debris. Four fire tenders have been deployed as rescue teams search the site. The number of casualties and the cause of the collapse remain unconfirmed.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A building collapsed in Delhi’s Seemapuri area on Wednesday afternoon, with several people feared trapped under the debris.
The incident took place at around 3:30 pm in the Seemapuri area of northeast Delhi. The collapsed structure was located behind a fish market, according to reports. Emergency teams were rushed to the spot after the building came down.
Four fire tenders have been deployed at the site as rescue operations are underway to search for people who may be trapped beneath the rubble.
Visuals from the area showed debris scattered at the site as rescue personnel and others worked to assess the situation and locate those feared trapped.
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The exact number of people trapped, injuries or casualties has not yet been confirmed. The cause of the collapse is also not immediately known.
The incident comes around a month after the deadly building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, where seven people were killed and several others injured. That building, which housed a paying guest accommodation, collapsed during repair work. Preliminary findings in that case pointed to work in the basement and an unstable pillar as factors that weakened the structure.
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The Satya Niketan collapse had prompted authorities to inspect nearby and potentially dangerous structures. The Delhi government had also directed action against unsafe buildings following the incident.
As rescue operations continue in Seemapuri, authorities are expected to ascertain the condition of the building and determine whether anyone remains trapped under the debris. Further details are awaited.
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