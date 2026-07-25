Delhi Car Crash: Army Officer's Son Dies as Car Veers Off Road & Plunges Into Drain in Vasant Kunj

New Delhi: A 20-year-old student lost his life in southwest Delhi on Friday morning after his vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a drain near Vasant Kunj.

The deceased, identified as Yashvendra, was the son of an Indian Army officer and was pursuing higher education in the United States.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the crash was received on July 24. He was driving the car with a female friend, a resident of Vasant Kunj, in the passenger seat. Reports indicated that the duo had stayed at a friend’s house the previous night and were heading toward her residence in the morning.

How the sharp turn proved costly?

Police probes revealed that the accident occurred when the car was taking a sharp turn near the Nangal Dewat red light.

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Due to the slippery road surface, the army officer's son lost control of the vehicle, causing the car to plunge into a drain and overturn.

Car belonged to female friend

Following the crash, Yashvendra sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to them. Additionally, the car Yashvendra was driving belonged to his female friend.

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Further investigation revealed that the deceased and the young woman were studying at the same institution in the US, which is where they befriended each other. The woman’s father works in the cybersecurity sector at a private firm in Okhla, while her mother is a homemaker.

What female said passenger said