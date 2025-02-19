Updated 07:26 IST, February 19th 2025
BJP to Hold Legislative Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
Delhi's New Chief Minister Announcement: BJP's legislature party meeting will select Delhi's next Chief Minister after a resounding Assembly election victory. Follow for the latest updates on the new CM announcement, upcoming swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan and more India News Updates.
The suspense over Delhi’s next Chief Minister is set to end today, as the BJP holds its legislature party meeting to select its leader, ten days after a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections.
According to several media reports, the meeting is scheduled for 6 PM on February 19, after which the new CM's name will be officially announced. The swearing-in ceremony is planned for the following day at 4:30 PM at the iconic Ramlila Maidan, with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, expected to attend.
