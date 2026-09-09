Delhi Civic Centre Gets Bomb Threat: No Suspicious Object Found After Anti-Sabotage Check, Cyber Cell Probing Email
Bomb threat email triggers search at Delhi Civic Centre, with the police and BDS finding nothing suspicious; the Cyber Cell begins probing the origin, and Delhi's new D4C sets up Hoax Bomb E-mail Cell to tackle VPN, spoofed mail threats.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A bomb blast threat email was received by Delhi Civic Centre Security authorities at around 10:11 AM on Tuesday, prompting an anti-sabotage check of the premises, police said.
According to Delhi Police, on receipt of the information, staff from Police Station Kamla Market, local police personnel and security agencies at the Civic Centre immediately carried out a thorough inspection of the premises.
The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Central District, was also informed through the Control Room to conduct an Anti-Sabotage Check (ASC), Delhi Police said.
During the ASC, no suspicious object or substance was found, police said.
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The matter is being further enquired into by PS Kamla Market, including the source and details of the threat e-mail. The Cyber Cell, Central District, is also examining the e-mail and its origin for necessary legal action, Delhi Police said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police's newly established Delhi Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (D4C) will have a dedicated Hoax Bomb E-mail Investigation Cell to investigate bomb-threat emails and other technology-enabled communications, according to the government notification.
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The notification states that the cell will undertake specialised investigation into offences involving VPNs, anonymisation technologies, spoofed or anonymous emails and hoax bomb threats. It will also focus on technical attribution, digital evidence collection and coordination with telecom operators, internet intermediaries and email service providers.
The D4C will also have a dedicated Online Crimes against Women and Children Wing, tasked with prevention, detection and coordination of action against technology-enabled offences affecting women and children.
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