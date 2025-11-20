Class 10 Student Jumps To Death At Delhi Metro Station, Leaves Heartbreaking Suicide Note Blaming Teachers For Harassment

New Delhi: A Class 10 student died by suicide after jumping from the platform of Central Delhi's Rajendra Place Metro Station on Tuesday afternoon. The 16-year-old boy, who studied at a private school in the national capital, blamed his school teachers for mentally harassing him.

The deceased had left for school at the usual time of 7:15 am on Tuesday, his father said in the First Information Report (FIR). The father received a call at around 2.45 pm, informing him that his son was found lying injured near the metro station. When he reached the hospital where his son was taken, he was informed that his son has passed away.

According to the police, who filed an FIR on the basis of a complaint by the deceased's father, the boy died by suicide at 2:34 pm. He was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The father named several teachers in the FIR, alleging that they had harassed his son. In his complaint, he said that his son had repeatedly complained that some teachers scolded him over minor issues and tortured him mentally.

Advertisement

The boy’s father also stated that he and his wife had approached the teachers and the principal, but nothing improved. He further claimed that his son’s classmates told him that, for the last four days, one of the teachers had been threatening him, saying she would call his parents and issue him a Transfer Certificate (TC).

Suicide Letter

The teenager left behind a heartbreaking suicide note in his school bag. In his last letter, the boy apologised for taking the extreme step. “I am very sorry I did this but mujhe school waalo ne itna bola ki mujhe karna pada,” he said.

Advertisement

In his suicide note the boy also requested for his organs to be donated to needy people.

“My parents did a lot for me. I am sorry that I could not give them anything,” the letter read. Apologising to his brother for not respecting him and arguing with him, the boy said, “Sorry bhaiya, I was badtameez (rude).” He also apologised to his mother for breaking her heart on several occasions in the past. He said, “Aapka...ab last time dil todunga (I will break your heart for the last time now)." Further, he apologised to his father, saying he should have become a good person like him.

Accused Teachers Named

Before dying, the boy named the teachers who were mentally harassing him, forcing him to take the extreme step. In his suicide note, the boy named “St. Columba's teachers”- “Yukti Ma’am, Pal Ma’am, Manu Ma’am”.

He said his last wish is that action be taken against them. “I do not want any other child to suffer like me,” he added.

The victim's family spoke to Republic and stated that whoever is named in the suicide note should be arrested.

As per reports, the victim Shaurya slipped and fell while playing, following which the teacher scolded him severely and took him to the principal. Principal Pal told the child to stop crying and leave.