Delhi CM Oath-Taking: Avoid Ajmeri Gate Route If Traveling to New Delhi Railway Station Ahead of Grand Ceremony

New Delhi: Ahead of the grand swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Police have advised commuters to avoid the Ajmeri Gate route when traveling to the New Delhi Railway Station. The police have urged residents to use the Paharganj side instead.

"Please use the Paharganj side road for access to New Delhi Railway Station; avoid the Ajmeri Gate side," the police stated.

In addition to this, several other traffic restrictions have been implemented across major routes in the capital, as preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's new Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, February 20, are in full swing. The event is expected to be a grand political spectacle, with top BJP leaders, industrialists, film stars, and spiritual figures among the distinguished guests.

Commuters have been advised to use public transport, as parking will only be permitted at designated spots. People have also been urged to refrain from roadside parking.

Traffic Diversions and Routes to Avoid