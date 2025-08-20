Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked: BJP Claims ‘Conspiracy’ Behind Major Security Lapses

Updated 20 August 2025 at 10:33 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked during her weekly public grievance hearing, the Jan Sunwai, at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday.
The BJP claims that the assault was part of a planned conspiracy, raising serious questions over security arrangements at the venue.
What happened?
According to sources, a man, estimated to be around 35 years old, entered the Jan Sunwai carrying some papers. He reportedly shouted abuses at the Chief Minister and allegedly slapped her before being detained by security personnel. The BJP claims that heavy objects were also thrown at the CM during the disturbance.
CM Gupta reportedly fell to the ground following the attack and is now under medical observation. Senior police officials, including the Delhi Police Commissioner, rushed to the scene.
Who Was the Attacker?
Police identified the accused as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakaria, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot. During questioning, he reportedly handed papers to CM Gupta, grabbed her hand, and slapped her. Security personnel quickly intervened, detaining him at the spot.
Delhi Police confirmed, “One person has been apprehended and taken to the Civil Lines Police Station in connection with the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during the Jan Sunwai.” Investigations are ongoing to determine his motive and background.
BJP Condemns the Attack
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva strongly condemned the incident, calling it a serious security failure and demanding accountability. He said, “CM was interacting with the public. Suddenly, a person came and he pushed her. CM Rekha Gupta fell on the floor. She is now admitted to the hospital.”
Sachdeva also claims, “Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman...It seems that she suffered a light blow to her head. The slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated. Jan Sunwai will continue. CM is resting right now but she has said that she will not cancel her programs.”
Security Measures Under Scrutiny
Following the attack, police have launched a full inquiry into the incident. The BJP claims that the assault may have been pre-planned, pointing to potential lapses in protection measures.
Read More - Who Attacked CM Rekha Gupta During ‘Jan Sunvai’? Here’s What Happened
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 20 August 2025 at 10:18 IST