Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Receives Death Threat; Delhi And Ghaziabad Police on High Alert

Updated 6 June 2025 at 15:01 IST
BREAKING: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has received a death threat via a phone call made to the Ghaziabad Police control room late Thursday night. According to officials, the call was received around 11 PM, prompting immediate coordination between Ghaziabad and Delhi Police.
The caller, whose identity remains unknown, made the threat before disconnecting the call. Police sources say the number used to place the call is currently switched off. An investigation is underway to trace the caller.
Security around CM Rekha Gupta has been tightened and senior officials are monitoring the situation closely.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 6 June 2025 at 15:01 IST