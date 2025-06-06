Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Receives Death Threat; Delhi And Ghaziabad Police on High Alert

BREAKING: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has received a death threat via a phone call made to the Ghaziabad Police control room late Thursday night. According to officials, the call was received around 11 PM, prompting immediate coordination between Ghaziabad and Delhi Police.

The caller, whose identity remains unknown, made the threat before disconnecting the call. Police sources say the number used to place the call is currently switched off. An investigation is underway to trace the caller.