Delhi CNG Station Blast: Three Dead, Three Injured During Truck Refuelling In Tikri Kalan

New Delhi: A blast at a CNG station in Delhi’s Tikri Kalan area on Wednesday left three dead and three others injured. The incident took place while a truck was being refuelled with compressed natural gas at the station.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the incident was reported at 3.37 pm. People standing close to the truck were injured in the explosion and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The explosion damaged a truck, a car and a two-wheeler and triggered panic among people in the locality. According to the police, the victims have been identified as Manish, 25, a resident of Baba Haridas Colony, and Brahmjeet and Sunny, aged 34 and 30, both residents of Nizampur.

Three Killed In Blast, Injured Shifted To Hospital

Police said two of the three injured people are in serious condition and are undergoing treatment at CD Global Hospital in Mundka. The injured have been identified as Surjeet, Sanjay and Vipin.

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Vipin suffered minor injuries and left the spot, while the other injured victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said Manish had been filling gas into the truck’s CNG cylinder when the blast occurred. He was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital but later died from his injuries. Sunny and Paramjeet were also taken to hospitals following the incident. Sunny was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, while Paramjeet was taken to Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

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Six Fire Tenders Rushed To Mundka

The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call about the incident at 3:37 pm, following which six fire tenders were immediately sent to the location.

A fire service official said six people who were standing nearby suffered injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Fire personnel also carried out precautionary measures at the scene. Large teams of police and fire personnel were deployed in the area following the blast. The DCP Outer District, ACP and SHO of Mundka police station also reached the spot.

Blast Cause Yet To Be Ascertained

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. Police have begun an investigation to establish how the blast occurred and whether any safety lapse was involved. The explosion damaged the truck, a car and a two-wheeler. According to fire officials, the situation is currently under control and there is no further threat at the spot.