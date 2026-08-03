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  • Delhi Court Acquits Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Sexual Harassment Case Filed By Women Wrestlers

Delhi Court Acquits Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Sexual Harassment Case Filed By Women Wrestlers

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of all charges in the high-profile sexual harassment case filed by female wrestlers.

Namya Kapur
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New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of all charges in the high-profile sexual harassment case filed by female wrestlers.

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Published By:
 Namya Kapur
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