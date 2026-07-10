Delhi Court Cancels Shraddha Walkar Murder Case Hearing as Accused 'Appeared' For MA Exam

New Delhi: A Delhi court has postponed the proceedings scheduled for July 20 in the high-profile Shraddha Walkar murder case, after the main accused, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, informed the court that he would be appearing for his final MA Sociology examination on the same day.

Additional Sessions Judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi allowed the cancellation of the hearing following an application from Aaftab Poonawala, who is lodged as an undertrial prisoner in Tihar Jail. The court noted that the accused’s examinations, conducted by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), are underway from July 11 to July 20, 2026, at an examination centre set up inside Central Jail No. 3, Tihar.

In an order passed on July 8, the judge recorded: “Accused/UTP Aaftab Amin Poonawala stated in his application that he is scheduled to appear for his M.A. Sociology last exam on July 20, 2026 from 02:00 PM till 05:00 PM at IGNOU Exam Centre located at Central Jail No. 03, Tihar.”

The development comes as Aaftab Poonawala is pursuing higher education while in judicial custody. The court has accommodated his exam schedule to avoid a clash with the case proceedings.

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