Delhi Court Convicts Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain in Case Linked to 2020 Northeast Delhi Riots
A Delhi court has convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in a case linked to the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The verdict marks a significant development in the legal proceedings stemming from the violence. Further details on the court's ruling and next steps are awaited.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A Delhi court has convicted former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in a case linked to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
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The conviction marks a development in the legal proceedings related to the communal violence that rocked parts of the national capital in February 2020. Further details on the court's findings and the next legal steps are awaited.
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