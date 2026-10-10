Updated 10 October 2026 at 17:07 IST Delhi Court Convicts Former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain in Case Linked to 2020 Northeast Delhi Riots A Delhi court has convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in a case linked to the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The verdict marks a significant development in the legal proceedings stemming from the violence. Further details on the court's ruling and next steps are awaited.