Delhi Court Extends Police Custody of Four ISI-Linked Terror Suspects

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday produced four terror suspects, allegedly linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Mumbai underworld, before the Patiala House Court after the expiry of their earlier custody period.

The accused have been charged with conspiring to carry out terror attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, and other parts of the country. The court extended their police custody by five days to allow further investigation.

The four have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Police officials said intensive interrogation is continuing to unravel the larger conspiracy and identify their handlers based in Pakistan.

The development comes amid heightened security concerns over cross-border terror networks attempting to destabilise major Indian cities through coordinated attacks. Authorities have described the module as having significant operational linkages between ISI-backed elements and criminal syndicates.

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