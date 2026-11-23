New Delhi: A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after repeated attempts to secure his appearance in an eight-year-old criminal defamation case failed. The case stems from a 2018 video in which Rathee allegedly accused the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell of attempting to bribe a man to malign him.

The Saket court issued the warrant after Rathee failed to appear before it and an earlier bailable warrant could not be executed. The matter has now been listed for further hearing on December 3.

What is the 2018 video controversy involving Dhruv Rathee?

The criminal defamation complaint was filed by Vikas Sankrityayan, also known as Vikas Pandey, over a video titled ‘BJP IT Cell Part 2’, uploaded by Rathee in May 2018.

In the video, Rathee had allegedly claimed that members of the BJP's IT cell tried to bribe Pandey to run a campaign against him. Pandey, who founded the social media page ‘I Support Narendra Modi’, approached the court, claiming that the allegations had damaged his reputation.

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The controversy widened after the video was shared on Rathee's social media account and subsequently retweeted by Arvind Kejriwal, who was then the Chief Minister of Delhi. Pandey initiated criminal defamation proceedings against both Rathee and Kejriwal over the allegations and their circulation.

Why has the court issued a non-bailable warrant now?

The lawsuit has been repeatedly delayed due to difficulty in issuing court notices and securing Rathee's appearance. The court first summoned him in July 2019, but multiple attempts to deliver the summons were unsuccessful.

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During an earlier hearing, a process server informed the court that Rathee's Gurugram home was discovered locked when officials went to serve the summons. The complaint then requested the court's assistance to expedite the procedure, claiming that Rathee primarily resides abroad, in Austria.

The court also authorized the complainant to accompany the process server to ensure that the summons was delivered to Rathee.

Following the failure to serve the summons, the court issued a bailable warrant on October 17. However, the warrant remained unexecuted. On October 31, the court issued another bailable warrant, this time asking police to serve it at Rathee's Gurugram home.

That attempt likewise failed. The court was later notified that an earlier warrant had been delivered to the wrong address in Austria. With multiple attempts futile and Rathee still absent, the court has issued a non-bailable warrant.

What happened in the separate case involving Arvind Kejriwal?

The proceedings against Rathee are different from Kejriwal's legal challenge against his retweet of the same video.

In February 2024, Kejriwal informed the Supreme Court that publishing the video was a mistake. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, who later became Chief Justice of India and has since resigned, and Dipankar Datta delayed the trial court proceedings against him while they investigated his challenge to the Delhi High Court's rejection to quash the summons.

Previously, the Delhi High Court maintained the summons decision, noting that distributing potentially defamatory content via retweet might also result in prosecution under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While the proceedings involving Kejriwal concern his challenge to the summons, the latest non-bailable warrant relates specifically to Rathee's repeated non-appearance before the trial court.