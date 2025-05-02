Delhi Court Issues Notices to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday issued notices to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, according to bar and bench. The matter is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which recently filed a fresh chargesheet in the case.

The order was passed by Judge Vishal Gogne, who said, “Right to be heard at any stage breathes life into fair trial.” The court has now posted the matter for hearing on May 8.

ED's Chargesheet Accuses Gandhis of Control Over YIL

According to the ED's chargesheet, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi allegedly controlled Young Indian Limited (YIL), the company that took over Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) — the original publisher of the National Herald newspaper.

The ED has invoked Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which deal with money laundering offences and corresponding punishment.

The chargesheet claims that 76% of YIL’s shares were held by the Gandhis, while the rest were owned by late Congress leaders Motilal Vohra and Oscar Fernandes. After their demise, their shares had no legal claimant, effectively making the Gandhis 100% owners of the company, the ED alleges.

Properties Worth ₹661 Cr Targeted for Seizure

In a significant move last month, the ED initiated proceedings to seize properties worth ₹661 crore linked to the case. Notices were sent to property registrars in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow, directing them to take possession of AJL’s immovable assets.

The list includes Herald House in Delhi, and other prime properties in Mumbai and Lucknow.

₹50 Lakh Deal in Question

As per the ED, the controversy dates back to November 2010, when Young Indian was formed. It later took over AJL and all its assets by settling a ₹90 crore loan that the Congress party had extended to AJL — for just ₹50 lakh.

The ED alleges that this was part of a larger conspiracy to take over real estate worth over ₹2,000 crore at a heavily discounted value.

Allegations of Fake Donations and Rent Transactions