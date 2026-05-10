Delhi Crime Branch Arrests 14th Accused in Massive International Arms Trafficking Bust

The arrest comes after the Crime Branch’s Anti-Gangster Squad placed a bounty of ₹2 lakh on Kumar’s head. During the operation, police recovered an Italian-made semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges from his possession.

The investigation has revealed that the syndicate operated a well-organized supply chain, funneling high-end, foreign-made weaponry into India. Investigators have traced Kumar’s connections to arms smugglers and terror modules operating from abroad, specifically focusing on routes used to arm prominent domestic gangs. Given the gravity of the international ties, authorities have charged the accused with the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The network reportedly specialized in distributing weapons manufactured in countries like Italy and Brazil to organized criminal groups across the Delhi-NCR region and neighboring states.

The Crime Branch’s sustained efforts in this specific case have led to 14 total arrests of key syndicate members till date. Furthermore, authorities have seized 25 foreign-made weapons, including automatic pistols and sub-machine guns, alongside 221 live cartridges.

Praveen Kumar’s arrest is expected to deal a severe blow to the Rohit Chaudhary gang’s operational capacity. Police sources indicate that the network was a primary source for foreign weapons that are difficult to trace back to local manufacturers. A senior police official stated that the accused was a pivotal member of a network responsible for supplying illicit foreign-made weapons across the country. This arrest is expected to help the police further investigate the financial trails and the handlers managing these modules from outside India.