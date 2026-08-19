Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Two Shooters Linked to Nandu-Bambiha Gang

The Delhi Crime Branch has arrested two alleged shooters of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Bambiha gang in connection with firing incidents in Delhi and Ludhiana. The accused have been identified as Harmanjit Singh (23) of Amritsar and Harshdeep Singh alias Billa (22) of Ludhiana. Police said the two were allegedly operating on the directions of gangster Devender Singh alias Gopi Lahoria, who is reportedly based in Canada.

The arrests were made by the ARSC Crime Branch team after the firing at the residence of Umed Singh in Deenpur, Najafgarh, on August 16. No one was injured in the incident. Police said technical and human intelligence, including analysis of communication applications and encrypted platforms, helped investigators identify the suspects. Both were apprehended near Bajeet Pur Crossing on the Bawana-Kanjhawala Road in Delhi.

According to the police, the accused had travelled to Delhi by bus on August 14 and stayed at a hotel near Dwarka Mor. They allegedly received photographs and instructions to eliminate a particular target. On August 15, they allegedly collected two firearms and 19 rounds of ammunition from East Delhi and were promised a substantial payment for the assignment.

Police said that on August 16, the accused reached the target area and spotted the person at an egg shop. They allegedly followed him towards his residence and entered the house, but refrained from firing after seeing women and children inside. They then fled the spot. The accused allegedly received an initial payment of around ₹30,000.

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Investigators said the two subsequently travelled to Ludhiana, where Harshdeep allegedly fired two rounds in the air near “Pizza from Mexico” on August 17. Police said they returned to Delhi on August 18-19 on the alleged directions of Gopi Lahoria to complete the unfinished assignment, but were arrested while proceeding towards Najafgarh.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates that the firing at Umed Singh's residence may be linked to a longstanding rivalry involving his brother, late Ballu Pehlwan, who was murdered in 2024. The murder was allegedly orchestrated by Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, according to the police.

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Harshdeep Singh has previous cases related to murder, an NDPS offence, prison-related offences and the Arms Act and was released from Ludhiana Jail in June 2026. Harmanjit Singh has previous cases relating to theft and robbery and was released from jail in July 2026.

The two accused were wanted in FIR No. 301/2026 at PS Chhawala, Delhi, relating to the Najafgarh firing, and FIR No. 227/2026 at PS Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, relating to the Punjab firing incident.