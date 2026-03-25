Delhi Crime Branch Busted International Arms Smuggling Module, 21 Military-Grade Weapons Seized; 10 Arrested

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an international arms smuggling network.

The operation, which concluded early Wednesday, led to the arrest of 10 key operatives and the recovery of a massive cache of expensive, foreign-manufactured firearms intended for a major gangster syndicate across India.

Global Supply Chain Exposed

The investigation led by DCP Sanjeev Yadav revealed an ingrained network with roots stretching across Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. According to senior officials, the primary supply route originated in Pakistan.

The weapons were then trafficked through the Indo-Nepal border before being transported to Delhi, which served as the central safe house and distribution hub for the module.

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The operatives supplied lethal hardware to infamous gangs operating in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and neighbouring states.

Expensive Firearms Recovered

The raid resulted in the seizure of 21 sophisticated firearms and 200 live cartridges. The recovery has sent shockwaves through security agencies because of the weapon's tactical nature.

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The security agencies discovered the weapons, including PX-5.7, a high-precision pistol primarily used by Special Forces and elite tactical units.

Stoeger (Turkey) & Shadow CZ (Czech Republic) are renowned for their reliability in close-quarters combat.

Beretta (Italy), Taurus (Brazil), & Walther (Germany), premium semi-automatic pistols favoured by professional hit squads. PX-3 (China) is a frequent staple in cross-border smuggling rackets.

Most notably, police recovered a state-of-the-art submachine gun manufactured in the Czech Republic, a weapon rarely seen in the hands of street-level criminals, indicating the module’s high level of sophistication.

The Gangster Connection

Interrogation of the ten arrested individuals suggests they were acting as a bridge between international handlers and domestic organised crime.

The weapons were destined for high-profile gangsters to be used in targeted killings, extortion, and inter-gang warfare.