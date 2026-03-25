Swift Action, Coordinated Rescue Efforts Save Multiple Lives as Double-Decker Bus Overturns in Karol Bagh

New Delhi: Swift action and timely responses by the staff of police station Karol Bagh helped save multiple lives after a sleeper tourist bus overturned near Hanuman Mandir in the early hours of Wednesday.

The bus, which was travelling from Jaipur to Fatehpuri in Delhi, was carrying around 30 passengers at the time of the incident.

Teams rush to spot

A PCR call regarding the accident was received at around 1:05 AM at the Karol Bagh police station. Thereafter, SHO Karol Bagh acted swiftly, along with Link Picket staff at Ajmal Khan Road, including SI Ran Singh and night patrolling staff Ct Rohit, Ct Mohit and Ct Satish, who reached the spot.

The bus was found overturned, with several passengers trapped inside.

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Further, Constable Rohit stopped a passing JCB machine, and with the help of local residents, the team carefully lifted and stabilised the bus using heavy roadside cement blocks. A rescue operation was immediately launched to evacuate the trapped passengers safely.

Additional police teams, including ACP (under trainee) Bhanupriya, ACP Karol Bagh, SHO Prasad Nagar and SHO Nabi Karim, also reached the spot and assisted in rescuing remaining passengers, including women and children.

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23 Injured, Two Succumb to Injuries

A total of 23 injured passengers were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals, while two people lost their lives in the incident. One of the deceased has been identified as Shehbaj Alam (30), a resident of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh; the identity of the second deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Initially, around 10 critically injured passengers were rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with the help of available ambulances.

Driver Detained, Probe Underway

The bus driver, identified as Pankaj Kumar (26), a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan, has been detained and is currently undergoing treatment at Lady Hardinge Medical College.

The investigation is being conducted by SI Trilok, and necessary legal action will be taken following the inquiry.