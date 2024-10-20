Published 20:18 IST, October 20th 2024
Delhi CRPF School Blast: What We Know So Far
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the National Security Guard (NSG) are probing the blast which occurred outside a CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini.
National Security Guard (NSG) and Black Cat Commandos collect samples for the spot where the blast occurred outside CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, Rohini in New Delhi on Sunday. | Image: ANI
