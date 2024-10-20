sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 20:18 IST, October 20th 2024

Delhi CRPF School Blast: What We Know So Far

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the National Security Guard (NSG) are probing the blast which occurred outside a CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi school blast
National Security Guard (NSG) and Black Cat Commandos collect samples for the spot where the blast occurred outside CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, Rohini in New Delhi on Sunday. | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

20:18 IST, October 20th 2024