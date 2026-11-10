Delhi Govt Declares Nov 16 Public Holiday For Chhath Puja2026; Govt Offices, PSUs To Remain Shut

New Delhi: The Delhi government has declared Monday, November 16, 2026, a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja, also known as Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi. All government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) functioning under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will remain closed on the day.

The decision was announced on Tuesday following approval from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. The General Administration Department (GAD) issued an official notification on November 9, declaring November 16 a public holiday to facilitate government employees and devotees observing the festival.

According to the notification, the holiday will apply to all government offices, autonomous bodies and PSUs under the Delhi government. The order will also be published in Part IV (Extraordinary) of the Delhi Gazette. Copies of the notification have been circulated to concerned government departments, ministries, administrative offices and municipal authorities for information and necessary action.

Who Will Get A Holiday On November 16?

The public holiday specifically covers government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings functioning under the Delhi government.

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The notification does not independently extend the holiday to private companies or private-sector establishments. Employees working in private organisations will have to check their respective institutions' holiday schedules.

What Is Chhath Puja?

Chhath Puja is a major Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. It is celebrated with particular significance in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Delhi.

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The four-day festival involves rigorous fasting, prayers and traditional rituals performed near rivers, ponds and other water bodies. Devotees offer Arghya to the setting Sun during the evening and subsequently to the rising Sun the following morning.

The rituals are observed to seek good health, prosperity, happiness and the well-being of family members.