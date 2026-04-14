Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Opens: 213 km Corridor Cuts Travel Time to 2.5 Hours, Toll Charges Around Rs 670, Speed Limit-Full Details Inside

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the long-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, a 213-kilometre, access-controlled expressway that is set to significantly reduce travel time between the national capital and Dehradun from over six hours to approximately two-and-a-half hours.

The expressway, developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), passes through Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and is being seen as a major infrastructure push aimed at improving regional connectivity, easing congestion and boosting economic activity across northern India.

High-Speed Corridor with Strategic Route

Starting from Akshardham in Delhi, the expressway runs through Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli and Saharanpur before entering Uttarakhand and terminating near Dehradun. Designed as a six-lane highway with provision for future expansion, the corridor supports high-speed travel with a design speed of up to 120 kmph, although operational speeds for cars are currently capped at around 100 kmph.

The project, built at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore, was approved in 2020, with construction beginning in 2021.

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Travel Time Slashed Across Key Destinations

With the opening of the expressway, travel times across several key routes have reduced sharply:

Delhi to Dehradun: Approx 3 hours

Delhi to Haridwar: Nearly 2 hours

Delhi to Rishikesh: Nearly 2–2.5 hours

Delhi to Mussoorie: About 4 hours

The expressway also includes a dedicated spur towards Haridwar, improving connectivity for both tourists and pilgrims, especially ahead of the Char Dham Yatra season.

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Eco-Sensitive Design a Key Highlight

One of the defining features of the corridor is its strong focus on environmental sustainability. The project includes Asia’s longest elevated wildlife corridor, spanning approximately 12-14 kilometres through forest areas. This structure allows animals to move freely beneath the highway, reducing human-wildlife conflict and preserving ecological balance.

Additionally, the Dat Kali Tunnel, a 340-metre-long tunnel near Dehradun, has been constructed to enable smooth and safe passage through hilly terrain. The tunnel is equipped with advanced lighting, ventilation and surveillance systems, eliminating the need for vehicles to navigate narrow mountain roads.

Safety, Infrastructure and Traffic Management

The expressway has been equipped with multiple features aimed at ensuring safety and efficiency:

113 underpasses for uninterrupted vehicular movement

5 railway overbridges

Around 76 km of service roads

CCTV surveillance and emergency response systems

Multiple entry and exit points for better accessibility

To maintain safety standards, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and certain slow-moving vehicles have been restricted from key stretches of the expressway. Violations may attract penalties of up to Rs 20,000.

Toll Structure and Commuter Costs

While the expressway promises faster and smoother travel, it is expected to come at a cost. Initial estimates suggest:

One-way toll for cars: around Rs 670-Rs 675

Round trip (within 24 hours): over Rs 1,000

However, officials indicate that toll collection mechanisms are still being finalised, and some sections, particularly within Delhi, may remain toll-free in the initial phase to ease local traffic movement.

The entire corridor will be FASTag-enabled, allowing seamless digital toll payments.

Impact on Traffic and Regional Economy

The expressway is expected to significantly decongest existing routes such as NH-58, which currently handles heavy traffic between Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Uttarakhand. Authorities estimate that a large portion of this traffic will now shift to the new corridor, reducing travel bottlenecks in western Uttar Pradesh and parts of the National Capital Region.

Within Delhi, entry and exit points have been strategically designed to distribute traffic across East, North and Central Delhi, potentially easing congestion at major junctions such as ISBT and Anand Vihar.

Beyond traffic relief, the corridor is likely to have wider economic implications. Improved connectivity is expected to:

Boost tourism in Uttarakhand

Enhance access to hill destinations

Reduce logistics costs for businesses

Encourage development of new economic clusters along the route

A Strategic Infrastructure Milestone

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is being positioned as a model for future highway development in India, combining high-speed mobility with environmental safeguards and modern engineering.