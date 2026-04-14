Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Open: These Hill Stations Are Now Much Closer To The National Capital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in the capital city of Uttarakhand. The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two-and-a-half hours. The much-anticipated infrastructural project will not only bring Dehradun closer to Delhi, but will also significantly reduce the travel time of other popular hill stations from NCR.

Hill stations that will come closer to Delhi NCR due to the Delhi-Dehradun expressway

Dehradun: The biggest relief is for travellers who frequent Dehradun to Delhi. The capital city of Uttarakhand and the serene hill station are now just 2.5 hours drive from the National Capital. With the travel time cut significantly short, tourists can plan more frequent trips and longer stays at the hill station.

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Mussoorie: Naturally, the development of the hill station also brings the ‘queen of hills’, Mussoorie, much closer to Delhi. The hill station can be reached in just 4 hours via the Delhi-Dehradun expressway. This means that popular tourist destinations such as Mall Road and Kempty Falls are now closer than ever.



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Dhanaulti: A little beyond Mussoorie lies Dhanaulti. The relatively lesser-known and, ergo lesser crowded hill station is also more easily reachable via the new corridor. Known for its pine forests and eco-parks, Dhanaulti is ideal for travellers who seek peace and nature's bounty.

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Chakrata: Another lesser known hill station near Dehradun is Chakrata. The quaint hill station is just 2 hours away from Dehradun, now making it only 4 hours away from Delhi. The hill station is adorned with secret waterfalls and a lush green landscape.



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Landour: Closer to Mussoorie lies Landour. Once a lesser known hill station has now gained immense popularity due to social media. The city is now just a weekend plan away for Delhihites.

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