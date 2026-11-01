Delhi Deploys 10,000 Personnel, Announces Traffic Curbs Ahead of INDI Bloc Rally

New Delhi: The national capital is under heavy security on Sunday as the Congress-led INDIA bloc holds a rally at Ramlila Maidan, while the BJP organises a counter-march in West Delhi. Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed across Central and New Delhi to manage the two political events.

More than 4,000 personnel have been stationed around Ramlila Maidan, along the route from Minto Bridge to the rally venue and in the surrounding areas. Heavy security arrangements and multi-layered barricading have also been put in place around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Bhagwan Das Road and areas near the Supreme Court and Election Commission of India office.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed in sensitive areas to prevent large unauthorised gatherings. Security agencies are also using CCTV cameras, AI-enabled facial recognition systems and drones to monitor crowd movement. The INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' rally at Ramlila Maidan will begin at 11 am, with MPs assembling at the Constitution Club before proceeding towards Ramlila Maidan from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction at noon.

Top Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Revanth Reddy, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, are expected to attend the rally. In view of the INDIA bloc rally, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions and diversions in parts of Central Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm, advising commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

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Traffic movement will be regulated at 10 major diversion points, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk.

Several roads are likely to witness heavy congestion, including BSZ Marg between ITO and Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, DBG Road, W-Point, Barakhamba Road towards Mandi House Roundabout, Sikandra Road, KG Marg, Firoz Shah Road and Chelmsford Road.

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Traffic movement may also be regulated around Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market Roundabout, Hamdard Chowk and Turkman Gate, depending on the situation. DTC bus operations will be regulated along BSZ Marg, Rajghat to JLN Marg, DBG Road and Minto Road. On the INDIA bloc rally, DCP Central Rohit Rajbir said, “We have covered the entire area with 200 to 250 CCTV cameras. The organisers also have their own control room, and we are working together to ensure the security of this entire area.”

He said the security arrangements are distributed into two tiers, "The first one will be from Minto Bridge because the march is announced from Minto Bridge towards the venue. So we will be covering the route along with traffic, and the second part of the security arrangements is for the venue, wherein we'll have our own force also. We'll have outside forces also, and there'll be a web of CCTV cameras also to cover the area from a security perspective. Throughout the route, we'll have our own arrangements, and we'll have the traffic arrangements also. Around 250 CCTV cameras have been put in."

He added, “The organisers have set up various enclosures, and we have police personnel stationed within them. There are also pathways between these enclosures, where our police personnel are deployed to ensure the area remains secure. Furthermore, there are many volunteers present—including members of the 'Seva Dal,' the Civil Defence Committee, and representatives from local residents' associations—who are assisting us. They are helping with crowd management on the surrounding roads.”

Meanwhile, the BJP march will begin at 11.30 am from Hari Nagar Bus Depot and proceed towards Tilak Nagar Metro Station. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president, Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Sardar HS Phoolka, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MP Bansuri Swaraj are among those expected to participate, along with members of the Sikh community.

Traffic movement may also be affected in West Delhi due to the BJP's padyatra from Hari Nagar DTC Depot on Jail Road to Tilak Nagar Metro Station. Restrictions and diversions may remain in place from 9 am to 3 pm. Both carriageways of Jail Road, between Lajwanti Chowk and Tilak Nagar, may be temporarily closed depending on traffic conditions.

Vehicles travelling from Hari Nagar towards Najafgarh Road-Tilak Nagar may take Sewa Marg via Lajwanti Chowk, Sagarpur 'T' Point and Pankha Road. Those heading towards Najafgarh Road-Rajouri Garden may take Mayapuri Road from Lajwanti Chowk. The roads likely to be affected include Jail Road, from Lajwanti Chowk, including the flyover, to Tilak Nagar; Lal Sai Marg from Delhi Haat to Hari Nagar Road; and the stretch between Hari Nagar, Ghanta Ghar and DTC Depot Hari Nagar.