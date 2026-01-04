Delhi Double Murder: Elderly Couple Found Dead At Their Home In Shahdara

New Delhi: A shocking case of double murder was reported in Delhi's Shahdara as an elderly couple was found dead at their home in Ram Nagar Extension on Sunday.

Police said that 75-year-old Virendra Kumar Bansal and 65-year-old Pravesh Bansal were found lying in separate rooms in the third floor of their home. Injury marks were found on Virendra Kumar Bansal's face. As per reports, the murder took place at 12:30 am. Kumar Bansal was a retired teacher and his wife was a homemaker.

As per reports, the couple's son had called the police, informing them that his parents were lying in an unconscious state in the house.

The exact cause of the murder is not known yet. However, police believe that the couple could have been murdered by thieves during a robbery bid. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered and police are investigating the matter from all angles.

DCP Shahdara Prashant Priya Gautam said, We received a call around 12:30 at night from a person named Vaibhav. He said his parents are lying unconscious. Our team reached the spot and sent them to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Our team is investigating the matter from all possible angles. Deceased Virendra Kumar Bansal was a retired teacher. More details will be shared as the investigation proceeds further".

In a separate incident, a 55-year-old man was shot dead in Delhi's Narela area on Saturday. It is alleged that the deceased, identified as Dharampal, was killed over a property-related dispute. The man who killed him walked into the police station and informed the police that he had killed Dharampal.