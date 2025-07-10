Delhi Double Murder Horror: Man Slits Woman’s Throat, Beheads Baby Over Suspected Affair

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man killed a 22-year-old woman and a six-month-old baby using a surgical blade in Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tilla on Tuesday afternoon. He taped their mouths to silence their cries before slitting their throats. The accused, identified as Nikhil from Uttarakhand, was arrested in Haldwani on Wednesday after a multi-state manhunt.

Police said Nikhil, who had been in a relationship with the woman, Sonal, carried out the killings driven by suspicion and revenge after she terminated their second pregnancy without informing him. He later fled, attempted suicide, travelled across multiple cities, and was tracked to a residence in Haldwani, where he was taken into custody.

What led to the Chilling Double Murder?

Nikhil and Sonal met during an event in Haldwani in 2023, quickly entering into a relationship and moving in together. Sonal became pregnant later that year, but the unmarried couple, facing financial difficulties, did not want to raise the child. Although they initially sought an abortion, the child was eventually born in early 2024.

According to police, the couple sold the baby to an unknown party in Almora for Rs 2 lakh, using the money to move to Delhi. They first stayed in Wazirabad before shifting to Majnu Ka Tilla.

In Delhi, Sonal became acquainted with Rashmi, a local resident, and began frequently visiting her home. Following repeated arguments with Nikhil, Sonal moved in with Rashmi’s family, separating from Nikhil.

A Secret Abortion and Suspicion

Police sources said that during this period, Nikhil grew suspicious that Sonal was having an affair with Rashmi’s husband, Durgesh, after discovering their WhatsApp chats. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia, Nikhil confronted Sonal multiple times about the alleged affair.

Meanwhile, Sonal became pregnant again, but this time chose to terminate the pregnancy without informing Nikhil, who later alleged he believed the abortion was carried out under Durgesh’s influence. Nikhil had wanted to keep the baby, hoping to settle down with Sonal.

Sonal continued living with Rashmi’s family for about 20 to 25 days before the killings while Nikhil remained in contact with her, attempting to convince her to return.

The Day of the Crime

On Tuesday around 1 pm, Rashmi and Durgesh left their Majnu Ka Tilla residence to pick up their elder daughter, aged five, from school, leaving Sonal at home with their six-month-old baby.

Taking advantage of their absence, Nikhil entered the house carrying a surgical blade. Police said a confrontation broke out between Nikhil and Sonal, which escalated into violence. Nikhil allegedly taped Sonal’s mouth to prevent her from screaming before slitting her throat. He then taped the baby’s mouth and slit her throat as well, in what police described as an act of revenge for the abortion of his own unborn child.

“He put strips of tape on the mouths of the woman and the child to ensure that nobody heard their cries. He then slit the woman’s throat and beheaded the child,” Ravi, the baby’s uncle said.

Nikhil fled the scene, leaving his mobile phone behind to avoid being tracked.

The Search Operation

When Rashmi and Durgesh returned home with their elder daughter, they found Sonal and the baby lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police.

Nikhil returned briefly to his residence, where he attempted suicide but failed. He then fled to Old Delhi Railway Station, travelled to Bareilly, and later reached Haldwani, where he took shelter at a friend’s house associated with his sister.