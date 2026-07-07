‘Delhi Drowns Every Monsoon’: PIL In Delhi High Court Seeks Court-Monitored Reforms To End Annual Waterlogging

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking court-monitored reforms to address the recurring menace of waterlogging and urban flooding in the national capital, Delhi. The petition contended that despite annual claims of pre-monsoon preparedness, desilting drives and flood-control measures, large parts of the city continue to be inundated every monsoon, endangering lives, paralysing traffic, disrupting civic life and exposing systemic failures in urban governance.

The PIL has been filed by Delhi-resident Akansha Saini through Advocates Rajesh G Inamdar, Shashwat Anand and Sheena Taqui against the Government of NCT of Delhi, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Irrigation & Flood Control Department, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

According to the petition, recurring flooding in Delhi is no longer an isolated seasonal inconvenience but a recurring civic and constitutional crisis. It points out that chronic waterlogging continues to plague several identified hotspots across Delhi, including Old Rajendra Nagar, Minto Bridge, ITO, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Azad Market Underpass, Zakhira Underpass, Mukherjee Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, South Extension, Dhaula Kuan, Najafgarh Road, Kirari, Nangloi, Burari and Mehrauli–Badarpur Road, causing traffic paralysis, damage to public and private property, interruption of commercial activity and serious risks to public safety.

The petition also highlighted that the issue has repeatedly led to tragic consequences, including the drowning of three UPSC aspirants at the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajendra Nagar in July 2024, a fatal incident at the Sarita Vihar underpass, and other rain-related deaths. The plea contended that these incidents underscored the grave human cost of recurring failures in Delhi’s drainage infrastructure, flood management and civic preparedness.

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Significantly, the PIL drew attention to the impact of waterlogging on the administration of justice. It stated that during previous monsoons, rainwater entered basement offices of advocates situated around court complexes, rendering law offices inaccessible, damaging case files, judicial and digital records, disrupting court work and impeding access to justice.

The petition submitted that despite the statutory framework under the Disaster Management Act, the Delhi Disaster Management Plan and the annual Flood Control Orders, the same localities continue to flood year after year, indicating failures in implementation, coordination, supervision and accountability among civic authorities. It argued that such recurring failures violate citizens’ fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

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Among other reliefs, the petition seeks directions to place the city’s monsoon preparedness on record, disclose area-wise desilting and drainage status, identify vulnerable hotspots and responsible officers, conduct joint inspections with geo-tagged reports, establish a unified real-time dashboard for waterlogging complaints, deploy rapid response teams, frame standard operating procedures for protecting basement establishments—including lawyers’ offices—and carry out an independent post-monsoon audit to fix accountability for recurring failures.