Delhi Drug Raid Turns Fatal: African Woman Allegedly Jumps To Death From 3rd Floor As Police Seize MDMA, Heroin And Lab Equipment

New Delhi: A large-scale anti-narcotics operation in north Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar ended in deadly tragedy on Thursday after an African woman allegedly jumped to her death from the third-floor balcony of her flat during the raid. According to the information, during the raid, the police uncovered a suspected drug manufacturing unit, with the seizure of large quantities of MDMA and heroin.

A senior police official stated that the operation was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS) of the North district as part of an investigation into a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Burari police station. The official stated that the probe began after narcotics were seized in an earlier case involving an accused named Frank Dashmond, and police had been tracing the supply chain that led them to Swaroop Nagar.

Acting on specific intelligence, the ANS team moved in on a residential building in the area and detained a man identified as Romeo alias Sky. During a search of his flat, the police recovered around 30 grams of MDMA and 1.5 grams of heroin. Shockingly, the operation, which started as a targeted detention, soon expanded as the police looked through other flats in the same building, where they found two African nationals living separately on the upper floors.

Woman Allegedly Jumps During Police Entry

As per the official information, during the searches, the cops entered a third-floor flat occupied by a woman identified as African national Stella Pius. The police claimed that she allegedly jumped from the balcony when they entered the premises, leaving her critically injured. She was immediately rushed to Burari Government Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. The Swaroop Nagar police have registered an FIR into the incident and initiated a probe to ascertain the circumstances of her death. The police stated that the investigating team is probing to establish the exact sequence of events leading up to the fall.

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The police officials stated that in another flat on the same floor, the cops detained an African national named Martin Aaron. During questioning, the accused reportedly handed over a key that was allegedly linked to a locked room inside Stella’s apartment. When the room was opened, the police found a large quantity of chemicals, laboratory equipment, glassware, beakers, pipes, weighing machines and sacks filled with suspected raw materials. The preliminary findings by the ANS suggested that the space was being used to manufacture methamphetamine and to store substances used in the production of synthetic drugs.

The police officials asserted that they are now trying to determine the scale of the operation and trace the origin of the chemicals. The larger network allegedly connected to the suspected facility is also under scrutiny as the Anti-Narcotics Squad continues its probe into the NDPS case. Meanwhile, the Swaroop Nagar police are handling the investigation into Stella Pius’s death. The police added that efforts are underway to uncover the full extent of the narcotics network believed to have been operating from the premises.