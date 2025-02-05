Delhi Elections 2025: Banks, Liquor Shops, Schools - What's Open, What's Closed Today?

New Delhi: As the single-phase voting for the Delhi elections has begun today, several residents are confused about what will be open and closed on polling day.

Voting began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m., with the result to be announced on February 8, Saturday.

Several institutions, such as banks, markets, and liquor shops, will be closed. However, essential services will remain operational. Check details here:

What Will Remain Closed?

February 5 has been declared a public holiday to facilitate voting by the Delhi government. All educational institutions, including schools and colleges (both public and private), will remain closed, as they serve as polling stations. Educational institutions may also remain closed a day before the election due to customary practices.

All government offices and banks will remain closed to allow employees to participate in the voting process.

Cinemas and theatres will also stay closed during polling hours to encourage the highest possible voter participation.

Additionally, all liquor shops in Delhi will remain closed in adherence to voting day regulations, ensuring law and order is maintained. The liquor stores and licensed establishments will remain shut until 6 p.m. today.

What Will Remain Open Today?

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised its timings for polling day. Metro services on all lines will remain operational and start at 4:00 a.m. to ensure voters and election staff reach the booths on time.

Trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes until 6:00 a.m., after which regular schedules will resume.

Similarly, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will remain operational, with additional bus services on 35 routes effective from 4:00 a.m. to facilitate voters.

Most retail outlets, grocery stores, and eateries are expected to remain open, as no restrictions have been placed on them.

Essential services, such as hospitals, pharmacies, and other services, will remain open throughout the day, ensuring that residents have access to necessary medical care and supplies.

In addition to Delhi, the Haryana government has declared a paid leave for employees to enable them to vote in the Delhi Assembly elections.

When Will Exit Polls Be Declared?

The publication of exit polls has been banned until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5.