Delhi Exit Polls: Congress Stares at Another Zero, Faces Wipeout
In the last LS elections, Congress had also failed to secure a single seat. Despite contesting in an alliance with AAP, both parties lost all seats to the BJP.
New Delhi: With just a day left for the official announcement of the Delhi Assembly election results, exit polls have painted a clear picture of the political landscape. The BJP appears to have made significant gains, while AAP seems to be on the back foot. Meanwhile, Congress may once again face a complete wipeout, with exit polls predicting just 0-1 seats for the party.
Exit Poll Predictions
- Matrize Exit Poll: BJP-led NDA may secure 35-40 seats, while AAP is projected to get 32-37 seats. Congress is expected to win 0-1 seats
- People’s Pulse Exit Poll: NDA is likely to win 51-60 seats, AAP may secure 10-19 seats, and Congress may not open its account.
- People’s Insight Exit Poll: NDA may get 40-44 seats, AAP 25-29 seats, and Congress 0-1 seat.
- P-Marq Exit Poll: BJP and allies may win 39-49 seats, AAP could secure 21-31 seats, while Congress may get 0-1 seat.
- JVC Exit Poll: BJP and allies are projected to win **39-45 seats, AAP may get 22-31 seats, and Congress 0-2 seats.
In the 70 member Delhi assembly, 36 is the majority mark. The AAP currently has 62 MLAs, the BJP has eight, and the Congress none.
The Delhi assembly polls were held on Wednesday, and results would be declared on February 8. There are 1.55 crore voters in Delhi, out of which nearly 58 percent exercised their franchiese till 5 pm on Wednesday.
