Delhi Exit Polls: Congress Stares at Another Zero, Faces Wipeout

New Delhi: With just a day left for the official announcement of the Delhi Assembly election results, exit polls have painted a clear picture of the political landscape. The BJP appears to have made significant gains, while AAP seems to be on the back foot. Meanwhile, Congress may once again face a complete wipeout, with exit polls predicting just 0-1 seats for the party.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, Congress had also failed to secure a single seat. Despite contesting in an alliance with AAP, both parties lost all seats to the BJP.

Exit Poll Predictions

- Matrize Exit Poll: BJP-led NDA may secure 35-40 seats, while AAP is projected to get 32-37 seats. Congress is expected to win 0-1 seats

- People’s Pulse Exit Poll: NDA is likely to win 51-60 seats, AAP may secure 10-19 seats, and Congress may not open its account.

- People’s Insight Exit Poll: NDA may get 40-44 seats, AAP 25-29 seats, and Congress 0-1 seat.



- P-Marq Exit Poll: BJP and allies may win 39-49 seats, AAP could secure 21-31 seats, while Congress may get 0-1 seat.

- JVC Exit Poll: BJP and allies are projected to win **39-45 seats, AAP may get 22-31 seats, and Congress 0-2 seats.

In the 70 member Delhi assembly, 36 is the majority mark. The AAP currently has 62 MLAs, the BJP has eight, and the Congress none.