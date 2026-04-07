Delhi Flights Hit by Bad Weather, IndiGo Issues Advisory; Kolkata Also Affected

Flight operations in the national capital were disrupted after sudden bad weather hit New Delhi, delaying multiple departures and arrivals at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

On Tuesday morning, parts of Delhi-NCR experienced showers that eased the rising heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next two days, warning of unstable conditions. Forecasts point to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds during the afternoon and evening, with similar weather expected again on Wednesday across the capital region. In a travel advisory, IndiGo said adverse weather conditions over Delhi have impacted flight schedules, forcing the airline to adjust timings and manage delays through the day. The airline said it is closely monitoring the situation and prioritising passenger safety.

Delays Reported Across Several Flights

Passengers reported longer wait times at the airport as flights were either delayed or rescheduled due to poor visibility and unstable weather conditions. Such disruptions are not unusual in Delhi, where sudden storms and shifting wind patterns can affect runway operations and air traffic flow.

IndiGo has asked travellers to stay updated on their flight status through its website or mobile app before heading to the airport. It also said its ground staff are available to assist passengers facing inconvenience.

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Advisory for Passengers

Travellers flying out of Delhi are being advised to:

Check flight status in advance



Reach the airport with extra buffer time



Stay connected with airline updates for any last-minute changes





Kolkata Also Saw Weather Impact Earlier

While Delhi remains the main focus, IndiGo noted that similar weather-related disruptions were reported earlier in Kolkata, which also affected flight schedules. Operations there are gradually stabilising, but some residual delays may continue.

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Comes Amid Rising Ticket Costs

The disruption also comes just days after IndiGo announced a hike in fuel surcharge on tickets starting April 2. The revised charges range from Rs 275 to Rs 900 for domestic routes, depending on distance, and go up to Rs 10,000 for certain international sectors.

The airline cited rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices as the reason behind the increase. The surcharge applies to both domestic and international bookings, adding to overall travel costs for passengers.

What This Means for Flyers