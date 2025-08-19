Delhi Flood Alert: CM Rekha Gupta Assures,'Water Should Recede In A Day Or Two'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the residential area at Yamuna Bazaar, where water from the overflowing Yamuna River has entered and assured that there is no flood-like situation in Delhi and the water level will drop within one to two days.

After assessing the affected area, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The situation is under control. The water level was close to 206 m in the morning, but it has not crossed this mark yet. The water should recede in a day or two. We are providing food and water, as well as a medical facility here. There is no flood situation in Delhi.”

She said that the administration has made arrangements in school for those who want to go to a safer location, providing them with a place to stay and food, as well as all the necessary help in the affected area.

The Yamuna river is flowing close to the danger mark, and it is due to this that the water has entered the residential areas near the riverbank. CM Gupta visited the affected area to analyze the situation and talk to the people living in the area.

The Yamuna River is flowing close to the danger mark after all 18 gates of Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar were opened on Sunday due to rising water level after continuous rain. The visuals of the river at Delhi's ITO show that the water has neared the danger mark. This has raised concern among the authorities.

Earlier, all the 18 gates of Hathinikund Barrage were opened after 1.78 lakh cusec of water came into the river due to heavy rainfall, resulting in a rise in the water level. Vijay Garg, Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department, said, “1.78 lakh cusec of water has come into the river after the recent rainfall. This is the highest water level of this season.”