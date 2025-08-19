Mumbai on Red Alert: IMD Warns of Extremely Heavy Rainfall; Schools-Colleges Shut. Flights Delayed, Airlines Issue Advisory

Several routes to the airport are experiencing waterlogging, leading to sluggish traffic and operational challenges. Delays in departures and arrivals are expected, and passengers are advised to check their flight status via the IndiGo app or website.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, indicating extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Read IndiGo Advisory

"With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals and we truly regret the inconvenience this may cause. If you're scheduled to travel, we recommend leaving a little earlier and keeping an eye on your flight status via our app or website," read the advisory.

IndiGo teams are closely monitoring the situation and working to minimise disruptions. The safety, comfort, and peace of mind of passengers remain the airline's top priority.

"Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and working diligently to keep operations steady. Your safety, comfort, and peace of mind remain our priority, and we deeply value your patience and understanding," added the advisory.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday issued a warning about the severe weather conditions in the state, particularly in Mumbai, due to heavy rainfall.

Mumbai received 177 mm of rainfall in just 6-8 hours, prompting the CM to advise citizens to take precautions as more showers are expected along with high tides. A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, with the IMD forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in these areas.

CPRO Central Railway, Swapnil Nila stated, "Heavy rain started after 5 AM on Mumbai's Central Railway and Harbour Railway lines The water level of the Mithi River is touching around 3.1-3.2 meters, which means if the rain continues, there is a possibility of waterlogging at some places on the Harbour Line. Currently, train services on both the Main and Harbour lines are running about 15 minutes late. Train services are delayed but have not been stopped anywhere. Due to the heavy rain, schools and colleges have been closed, which has also led to a decrease in the number of passengers."

"In the last 2 days, Maharashtra has received widespread rainfall.

Red Alert and Orange Alert have been issued for several districts. Even for the next three days, until 21st August, half of the districts in Maharashtra have either Red Alert or Orange Alert. We discussed the precautions that need to be taken due to this," Fadnavis said.

Heavy Rains Batter City for 3rd Day: Mumbai on Red Alert, Schools and Colleges Shut

As relentless heavy rainfall battered the city for the third consecutive day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert till 10 AM. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges on August 19.

According to rainfall data from 8:30 AM on August 18 to 8:30 AM on August 19, Vikhroli recorded the highest showers at 255.5 mm, followed by Byculla (241.0 mm), Santacruz (238.2 mm), Juhu (221.5 mm), and Bandra (211.0 mm). Colaba received 110.4 mm and Mahalaxmi 72.5 mm. Several low-lying areas, including Andheri, Sion, and Kurla, reported severe waterlogging.

Mumbai Transport Takes a Hit

Local train services on the Central line were running 10-12 minutes late, while Harbour line trains were delayed by five minutes. The Andheri subway, a key connector between east and west Andheri, was shut after being submerged under nearly 1.5 feet of water. Airlines including Air India and Vistara asked passengers to allow extra travel time due to traffic snarls and waterlogging around the airport.

Police Commissioner’s Appeal for Caution

Mumbai Police Commissioner posted an advisory on X, urging citizens to step out only if necessary. “Hope you are adhering to the safety guidelines in wake of the heavy showers expected today. Please take care, step out only if necessary, prevent going near the shore during high tide and don’t forget, you will find us around the corner for help, in case of any emergency,” the post read. Police teams, along with disaster management units, have been deployed in flood-prone zones to assist stranded citizens.

6 Dead in Nanded Floods

Beyond Mumbai, heavy rainfall wreaked havoc across Maharashtra. Six people lost their lives due to flooding in Nanded district. Red alerts have also been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur, and Pune.