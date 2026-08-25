Delhi Food Safety Department Destroys 508 Kg Spurious Paneer At Okhla Sabzi Mandi Ahead Of Festivals

New Delhi: The Food Safety Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, has intensified its enforcement and inspection activities across the capital ahead of the forthcoming festive season, including Raksha Bandhan, to ensure that citizens have access to safe, hygienic and wholesome food.

According to the release, as part of a major enforcement drive at Okhla Sabzi Mandi, the Food Safety Department destroyed approximately 508 kg of spurious paneer found during inspection. Necessary legal action has been initiated under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and applicable rules and regulations.

During the last two days, the Department has also lifted 22 enforcement samples of various food articles from different districts across Delhi. The samples have been sent to designated laboratories for detailed analysis. Further action will be taken on the basis of the test reports in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, Rules and Regulations.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said that food safety remains a priority of the Delhi Government, particularly during the festive season when the demand for milk products, paneer, sweets, edible oils and other food items increases significantly.

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"Festivals are a time of happiness and celebration, and every family has the right to enjoy festive food without worrying about its safety. The Delhi Government will take strict action against those who compromise with food quality or put the health of citizens at risk. Our enforcement teams are working proactively across the city to prevent the sale of adulterated and substandard food items," said Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The Health Minister further stated that each district has been provided with adequate teams for regular inspection, sampling and monitoring of food establishments, markets and supply points. These teams have been instructed to remain vigilant and undertake necessary enforcement action wherever violations are detected.

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With Raksha Bandhan and other upcoming festivals expected to increase demand for food products, particularly paneer, milk products, sweets and other festive items, the Department is maintaining heightened surveillance across Delhi.

Similar enforcement and sampling drives will continue in the coming days to ensure compliance with food safety standards.

Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasised that the objective of the campaign is not only to take action against violations but also to ensure preventive monitoring throughout the food supply chain, thereby protecting consumers and maintaining public confidence in the quality and safety of food available in Delhi.