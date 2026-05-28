Delhi Government Approves Major Renaming of Metro Stations, Hospital And Intersections | Check Full List

New Delhi: In a major move to preserve the capital's cultural heritage and ease navigation for daily commuters, the Delhi government has approved the renaming of several prominent Delhi Metro stations, healthcare centres, and intersections.

The decisions were cleared unanimously during a high-level meeting of the State Names Authority (SNA) at the Delhi Secretariat, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The session saw the active participation of senior officials, including the Chief Secretary of Delhi, the Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and top executives from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Key Metro Station Transitions

The renaming exercise fundamentally alters the navigation layout for several commuters, particularly in West and North-West Delhi.

Advertisement

The primary objective of this transit overhaul is two-fold: honouring iconic national figures and integrating deep-rooted local identities into the city’s transport network.

S.No Original Asset Name Newly Approved Name Purpose & Significance 1. Rohini West Metro Station Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Honours the architect of the Indian Constitution and provides immediate locational clarity due to its proximity to the hospital. 2. Rohini East Metro Station Rohini Metro Station Honours Shortened to provide a singular, clearer local identity and eliminate regular commuter confusion. 3. Dwarka Metro Station Dwarka-Kakrola Metro Station Integrates the historical and geographical identity of the surrounding Kakrola locality. 4. Britannia Chowk (Shakurpur) Ashwini Chopra (Minna) Chowk Dedicates the major intersection to the memory of the veteran senior journalist and former Member of Parliament.

Sports and Healthcare Rebranding

The State Names Authority’s rebranding is beyond metro signage, actively touching social infrastructure assets currently under development in the city.

Advertisement

A newly constructed, state-of-the-art sports complex located in Begampur (Sector-33, Rohini) has officially been named "Atal Khel Parisar" to pay tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Chief Minister Gupta confirmed that the complex will also feature a life-size commemorative statue of the late statesman to inspire younger generations.

Additionally, an under-construction public hospital in Jwalapuri has been formally christened the "Baba Ramdevji Maharaj Hospital."

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised that Delhi represents the nation’s collective historical and social consciousness.

She noted that honouring figures who made monumental contributions to public life helps future generations stay anchored to the city's rich heritage.