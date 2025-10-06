Updated 6 October 2025 at 19:05 IST
Delhi Government Moves Supreme Court to Allow Green Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government will seek Supreme Court permission to allow certified green firecrackers during Diwali, balancing festive sentiments with pollution control. The plea comes ahead of the court’s October 8 hearing on the ongoing firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR.
The Delhi government will petition the Supreme Court to authorize the use of green firecrackers ahead of Diwali, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, describing Diwali as the most important religious event in Indian culture.
“Keeping in mind the sentiments of crores of people in Delhi, our government has requested the Supreme Court to allow the use of green firecrackers in Delhi during the festival,” Gupta stated, further stating that the government will seek permission for use of certified green firecrackers with adherence to government regulations.
The Delhi chief minister stated that the government is committed to effectively reducing pollution and protecting the environment. According to her, "all green firecrackers must be made by authorized companies and certified by relevant and capable departments."
In the past, the Supreme Court permitted authorized producers to make green crackers, provided that their sales were not conducted in Delhi-NCR without permission.
Additionally, a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai requested that the Center reconsider the complete prohibition on firecracker production in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).
“In the meantime, we permit the manufacturers who are having the certification of green crackers as certified by NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) as well as PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) to manufacture. However, this will be subject to an undertaking by the manufacturers to this court that until further orders passed by this court, they would not sell any of their crackers in the prohibited areas," the court stated.
Earlier on April 3, a bench led by former top court judge Justice A S Oka refused to relax the ban on the manufacture, storage, and sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. This makes the conditional order allowing certified manufacturers to produce green crackers until the plea is heard again on October 8 upon filing the MoEFCC report on the issue significant.
