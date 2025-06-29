Delhi Government Plans To Conduct First-Ever Artificial Rain Trial Between July 4 And 11: Here's How It Will Work?

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind move for the national capital, Delhi is preparing to witness artificial rain in an ambitious attempt to reduce air pollution in the city. The flight plan for the cloud seeding operation, prepared by IIT Kanpur, has been submitted to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune for technical coordination, with the trial set to take place between July 4 and 11, according to the reports.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Saturday that “conditions are not suitable for cloud seeding until July 3, but a flight window has been proposed between July 4 and 11.”

He also informed that a proposal has been sent to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), requesting permission to conduct the trial at a later date if needed.

“Our aim is to give Delhiites clean air,” Sirsa emphasised, calling it the most basic right of every resident while asserting that the government is exploring every possible solution to achieve this goal.

“That’s why we’re taking this bold step of artificial rain. We are hopeful it will bring meaningful change,” he added.

How Artificial Rain Will Work?

The project, titled ‘Technology Demonstration and Evaluation of Cloud Seeding as an Alternative for Delhi NCR Pollution Mitigation’, will involve five aircraft sorties. Each sortie will last around 90 minutes, covering approximately 100 square kilometres over low-security air zones in northwest and outer Delhi.

A modified Cessna aircraft will disperse a scientifically formulated seeding mixture using flare-based systems.