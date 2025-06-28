Rain and Thunderstorms Bring Much-Needed Relief to Delhi-NCR: Check IMD’s Forecast For Tomorrow

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed light rain and thunderstorms today, bringing long-awaited respite from the relentless summer heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that showers, accompanied by gentle breezes, have already begun in several areas, with more intermittent rain expected over the next few days.

Following the rain, the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to dip by two to four degrees Celsius, providing much-needed relief to residents grappling with heatwaves in recent weeks.

The IMD has warned that while rain will generally remain light, some areas may continue to experience isolated thunder and lightning, particularly during evening and night hours.

Meanwhile, heavy and continuous rainfall continues to disrupt normal life in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, triggering frequent landslides and road blockages. On Thursday, over 1,200 pilgrims returning from Kedarnath were evacuated after the Gaurikund highway near Rudraprayag was blocked by debris for nearly five hours.