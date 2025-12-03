Delhi Govt Begins Targeted Route Rationalisation To Strengthen Last-Mile Connectivity

Viksit Delhi: In a bid to address high commuter density in specific zones and ensure equitable access to public transport with the vision of a Viksit Delhi under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has decided to implement targeted route rationalisation measures, as per an official release.

The Delhi Government will soon restart the Dwarka Circular Service with DTC electric buses to strengthen last-mile connectivity across the wider Dwarka region. The service will be redesigned to enhance public convenience and expand overall transport coverage.

Minister for Transport Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "Route rationalisation is one of the strongest pillars of our public transport reform. Delhi's mobility needs are evolving rapidly, and our transport planning must evolve with the same speed and precision. By scientifically assessing passenger density, daily footfall patterns, and area-specific travel behaviour, we are redesigning routes to ensure that buses reach exactly where they are needed the most. Our focus is to eliminate gaps in accessibility, reduce waiting time, and make public transport the most convenient choice for every commuter."

"In this direction, restarting the Dwarka Circular Service with DTC electric buses marks an important milestone. Dwarka is one of Delhi's fastest-growing residential and commercial pockets, and the demand for reliable last-mile connectivity has been consistently rising. With the reintroduced circular service, commuters will now have smoother access to key points across Dwarka, especially major metro stations such as Dwarka Metro Station and Dwarka Sector-8 Metro Station," the Minister added.

Advertisement

To boost ridership and improve integration with the Delhi Metro, the route will be revised to include additional metro stations such as Dwarka Metro Station and Dwarka Sector-8 Metro Station, the release said.

Advertisement

This improved alignment will connect residential, commercial, and educational hubs, enhancing last-mile connectivity and contributing positively to local economic activity.

The reinstated Dwarka Circular Service will significantly benefit the people of Dwarka by restoring essential last-mile connectivity across the sub-city. It will provide smoother access to key metro stations, residential pockets, colleges and major commercial complexes, ensuring that daily travel becomes easier and more reliable, the release stated.

With continuous bus availability, commuters will experience reduced waiting time and more dependable services. The initiative taken by the Delhi Govt will greatly enhance public transport convenience and coverage in Dwarka, making daily mobility smoother, more efficient and commuter-friendly.

For better commuter convenience, the Delhi Government has also revised the route between PM Sangrahalaya and Central Secretariat.