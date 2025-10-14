Delhi Govt Declares Southern Ridge as 'Reserved Forest' to Curb Pollution

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the state government has taken an initiative to reduce pollution in Delhi. She took it to her X and stated that the Delhi government has taken a crucial step in protecting the capital city from pollution and to strengthen environmental balance.

The state government has declared that the 41-kilometre area of the Southern Ridge will be a "Reserved Forest", which will significantly increase Delhi's green cover and improve air quality.

"To protect Delhi from pollution and to strengthen environmental balance, the Delhi government has taken an important decision. The 41 square kilometre area of the Southern Ridge has been declared a 'Reserved Forest,' which will significantly expand Delhi's green cover and improve air quality. This decision is a historic step towards realising the resolve of 'Green and Sustainable Delhi'," Rekha wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday indicated lifting restrictions on the bursting of green firecrackers in the National Capital Region for Diwali.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran reserved its order and said it will decide on relaxing the absolute ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

"For the time being, we will permit the ban lifting during Diwali," the bench remarked.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi-NCR and Haryana, requested the Bench to lift the restrictions put on crackers.

He requested the apex court to allow the bursting of green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. On Christmas and New Year's Eve - between 11.45 pm and 12.30 am, and for one hour on Gurpurab, he said.

The Solicitor General further stated that PESO and NEERI will periodically inspect the manufacture of crackers and ensure that only approved green fire formulations are sold in the market. SG said only the green cracker approached by NEERI shall be permitted.