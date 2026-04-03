Delhi Govt to Deploy 9 Wildlife Inspectors to Strengthen Wildlife Conservation

New Delhi: The Delhi Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved the creation of nine posts for Wildlife Inspector (Direct Recruitment) in the Forests & Wildlife Department.

These posts have been placed in Level-6 (Rs 35,400-₹Rs 1,12,400) of the Pay Matrix under the 7th Central Pay Commission and have been notified.

This initiative reflects the government's strong commitment to wildlife conservation and biodiversity protection amidst urban environmental challenges.

The Recruitment Rules for Wildlife Inspectors have been amended with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu and notified in the Gazette.

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Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated, “The government is implementing necessary reforms to strengthen environmental protection. The deployment of Wildlife Inspectors across various field divisions in Delhi is a crucial step; it will enable our teams to protect wildlife, prevent poaching, and manage human-wildlife conflicts in a timely manner.”

Previously, the department had only one Wildlife Inspector post at the Headquarters, while the four field divisions had no dedicated staff. This hampered ground-level enforcement, the prevention of illegal activities, human-wildlife conflict management, and biodiversity management.

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Out of these 9 posts, recruitment for 8 posts will be conducted through direct recruitment via the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

The Minister further added, “This decision will strengthen conservation on the ground and ensure that Delhi's biodiversity remains safe and prosperous despite urbanisation. From habitat protection to law enforcement, these inspectors will bring about a real change.”